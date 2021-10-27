After the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, it’s unknown whether or not Rust actor Alec Baldwin could face potential criminal charges, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said during a press conference.

“All options are on the table at this point,” Carmack-Altwies shared with reporters on Wednesday, October 27. “I’m not commenting on charges whether they will be filed or not or on whom. We cannot answer that question yet until we complete a more thorough investigation,” she added, further clarifying, “No one has ruled out at this point.”

Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

A rep for Baldwin, 63, did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding Carmack-Altwies’ comments made at the press conference.

As for what happened that afternoon on Thursday, October 21, Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured while standing behind her as they were “rehearsing a scene” for the Western film, according to Sheriff Adan Mendoza who took the podium to answer questions.

Hutchins was sadly pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital while Souza has since been released after being taken to a different medical center, his rep told NBC News.

Mendoza said there was a “limited amount of movie staff present in the area when the actual incident took place, although there were approximately 100 people on set.”

“Through the execution of search warrants, we have collected about 600 items of evidence. These include but are not limited to three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of ammunition and several pieces of clothing and accessories,” Mendoza continued.

Police recovered additional live rounds on set, and all evidence will be submitted to the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis as the investigation continues.

“In reference to possible charges, it’s too early right now in the investigation to comment on charges at this point,” Mendoza noted. “The investigation will continue, and if the Sheriff Office determines during our investigation a crime has occurred and probable cause exists, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed. Otherwise, we will complete our investigation and forward the full investigation and evidence to the District Attorney for review.”

MEGA

After the tragedy that took place on set, several people who have known Hutchins personally have spoken out, mourning the loss of a talented cinematographer who was also a loving mother to 9-year-old son Andros and wife to husband Matthew Hutchins.

Baldwin also issued a statement expressing his grief amid news the film’s production was brought to a halt.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the Saturday Night Live actor tweeted in a statement on October 22. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”