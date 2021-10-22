Halyna Hutchins‘ husband, Matthew Hutchins, is speaking out after his late wife was fatally shot by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust.

“I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation,” Matthew told Insider of the death of the cinematographer in a brief interview.

“I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic,” he continued.

“I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate,” Matthew added.

Since her tragic death, Baldwin, 63, released a statement regarding the “accident,” writing on Twitter, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

Baldwin added that he was “fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred” and that he was “in touch” with Matthew to offer his “support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The prop gun accident that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, who is still undergoing treatment for his injuries, occurred around 1:50. p.m. on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, set on Thursday, October 21.

While authorities are still investigating the incident, the union IATSE’s Local 44 claimed that a “live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza.”

The film’s production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, told E! News in a statement, “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event,” they added.