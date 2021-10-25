Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, issued a statement mourning the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins following her tragic death on the set of Rust.

“My heart is with Halyna, her husband, her son,” Hilaria, 37, wrote in a new Instagram post on Monday, October 25, continuing, “Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria’s statement comes days after In Touch confirmed that Alec, 63, discharged a prop gun resulting in the tragic death of Hutchins while filming the Western movie.

According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office and obtained by In Touch, the Saturday Night Live star was rehearsing when the incident occurred. Baldwin was practicing a “cross draw” with the prop gun, the warrant states, and director Joel Souza “was looking over the shoulder of Halyna, when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop.”

After the incident took place around 1:50. p.m. on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, set, Hutchins was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Souza, who was reportedly standing behind Hutchins and struck in the shoulder, was treated at another medical center and has since been released, his rep told NBC News.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Alec wrote via Twitter on Friday, October 22. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, also spoke out in a brief phone interview with Insider, revealing he was still in shock by the whole situation.

“I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic,” said Matthew. “I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”