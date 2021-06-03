Kailyn Lowry is not happy. The Teen Mom 2 star invited her ex Chris Lopez onto her podcast Coffee Convos to talk about their feud, but the episode didn’t go as planned. He seemingly “mumbled his way through” the show and the episode had to be scrapped.

In an Instagram Live video captured by the account Teen Mom Shade Room on June 2, Kailyn, 29, explained she invited Chris, 26, onto her podcast after she received backlash from fans who were wondering why he and her other ex Javi Marroquin haven’t appeared on her show.

“I wanted to clear the air really quickly,” Kailyn said on her IG Live. “Javi has been on Coffee Convos not once but twice.”

The MTV personality added, “And Chris and I actually recorded an episode with [Kailyn’s cohost] Lindsie [Chrisley] for Coffee Convos. Unfortunately, he mumbled his way through it and so we were unable to air that episode.”

“So I just wanted to say that and know what you’re talking about before you talk s—t,” she continued. Kailyn and Chris share their sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 10 months, together. The reality star is also a mom to son Lincoln, 8, with Javi, 28, and to son Isaac, 11, with ex Jonathan Rivera.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Chris responded on an episode of his P.T.S.D podcast, saying, “We were doing good up until this weekend. We were doing wonderful. Just a bunch of nonsense.“

“Next thing you know we got a whole 10-slide… shots thrown at me. Y’all start drama because your show coming out. It’s so corny…People ain’t gonna talk about how we were just getting along. Because it don’t go with their story,” he said.

Chris revealed this past April on Instagram that coparenting with Kailyn is a “work in progress.” Chris and Kailyn have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.

She told In Touch exclusively back in July 2020 that she wouldn’t have “been able to be OK with herself” if she didn’t at least give Chris the “opportunity” to show up for his son.

“I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there,” she said. “And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent,” she said.