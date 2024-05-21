Jennifer Aniston is convinced she’s got a mega hit on her hands with the upcoming 9 to 5 remake she’s producing – whilst vowing to pals it’ll be her Barbie moment that takes her career to stratospheric new levels.

“Is Barbie the reason Jen is producing a reboot of 9 to 5? No, because Jen has been a fan of the original film pretty much since it came out when she was a kid back in 1980, and even in her two Horrible Bosses movies and her wild comedy Office Christmas Party showed off what a big influence 9 to 5 was on her,” a longtime insider of the Friends alum exclusively tells In Touch. “But Barbie’s success has created a bit of a moment and some real tailwinds for brand-name female producers, and Jen’s not going to let that go to waste.”

The source adds that Jennifer, 55, “sees herself starring” in the film if the script – which was written by Juno Oscar-winner Diablo Cody – “delivers the goods.”

“The stakes couldn’t really be higher for Jen because it’s been so long since she’s had a movie in theaters and she wants back in that space badly, and she feels like she has put together a good little team to get this thing across the goal line in record time,” the insider explains.

“But even if Jen loves the script and agrees to star in it, there are still three more huge roles to fill that will need real stars in them and that makes this project a lot more expensive and tricky than your typical office comedy,” the source continues. “A top-tier, expensive screenwriter like Diablo is a good way to entice other huge names to join the project, but Jen has also become a master at persuading actors to join her girl gang because she’s been doing it for years now on The Morning Show.”

While many fans can’t wait to see the film, it’s currently unclear how long it will take to hit theaters. “Jen’s 9 to 5 is pretty far along and could even have cast additions and a greenlight by the end of the summer, if Jen gets her way,” the insider concludes.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Kahala Mgmt

The upcoming movie is based off of the 1980 film 9 to 5, which starred Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda as coworkers that set out to turn the tables on their egotistical male boss.

Jennifer’s version was first announced in April, though she hasn’t publicly shared much information about the project.