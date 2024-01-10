A Friends reunion on The Morning Show? That’s what Courteney Cox is angling for. Insiders exclusively tell In Touch that after the cancellation of Shining Vale, the 59-year-old has been pestering her old pal Jennifer Aniston to get her a part on the Apple TV+ show. “Courteney has a lot of ideas about the kind of role she could play,” says an insider. “She’ll even take a small guest role.” It’s not that she needs the money. By the end of Friends’ 10-year run, the cast was raking in $1 million per episode.

“Courteney just loves to work and be busy doing something,” explains the insider. “Acting is her passion.” As of yet, it’s not a done deal. With the newsroom drama set to return to shooting in March, it would be a scramble to create a character and story line for Courteney. Not to mention, Jen will need to get her fellow exec producer and costar, Reese Witherspoon, on board. Says the insider, “It might take some kissing up!”