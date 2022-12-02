Gym, tan, loads of cash. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro found fame after starring on MTV’s iconic reality TV series, Jersey Shore, which first premiered in 2009. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Net Worth?

The reality star is worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Make on ‘Jersey Shore’?

By the sixth and final season of Jersey Shore, Ronnie was reportedly making around $80,000 per episode, according to multiple outlets. However, the GTL enthusiast and the rest of the cast weren’t always making a hefty chunk of change while starring on the reality show.

Fans will recall that during season 1 of the series, Ronnie and his housemates – Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr., Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick – worked at Danny Merk’s t-shirt shop while they stayed at his shore house for free.

In an interview with Vulture published in 2018, Danny and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast opened up about their financial situations during their first summer at the boardwalk. “They started off at $10 an hour, then it went to $15, and then I think I gave them 20 bucks an hour at the very end,” the Shore Store owner told the outlet. “You live in a beach house for free and get 20 bucks an hour? It was great money!”

Vinny went on to tell the outlet that the cast “did the first season for nothing, zero dollars, except whatever” they made at the Shore Store, and even revealed he and Ronnie considered leaving the show because they didn’t have any money.

“I’d just graduated college, I didn’t have a job,” the Keto Guido cookbook author said. “Ronnie was doing real estate at the time, so he was making real-estate calls on the duck phone. He would say, ‘Hey, do you consent to being recorded? I’m on a TV show,’ and then would go into a spiel about some deal he’s doing. One night, they paid us to promote at Club Karma. I think they gave us like 500 bucks.”

How Does Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Make Money?

In addition to starring on seasons 1 through 6 of Jersey Shore, Ronnie also starred on the spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered on MTV in 2018. Though it is unclear how much Ronnie made per episode before departing the series during season 5, The Cinemaholic reported that the cast is allegedly paid based on the amount of drama they bring to the show and can earn up to $150,000 an episode.

Ronnie has also appeared on a handful of other reality shows throughout his career, including Hollywood Medium, Famously Single, Fear Factor, Snooki & JWoww and Punk’d. He also had a small role in The Three Stooges in 2012 and appeared on two episodes of TNA! IMPACT Wrestling in 2011.