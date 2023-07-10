Party’s here! Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation promises to include plenty of drama, including the return of original star Sammi “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola. Keep scrolling to learn about the upcoming season, find out the premiere date and more.

Who Is Starring on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7?

After choosing to not return to the MTV show when the spinoff premiered in 2018, Sammi revealed she was going back to her roots in March.

“OK, I can finally say … I’m backkkk!” the Sweetheart Styles founder wrote via Instagram at the time, tagging the official Jersey Shore Instagram account alongside a selfie.

Fans got their first glimpse of Sammi’s return during a teaser clip that aired following the season 6 finale in May.

“Hey guys, sorry I’m late,” the New Jersey native, who was invited by Angelina Pivarnick, announced while greeting Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Deena Cortese.

In addition to Sammi and the show’s regular cast, the clip also teased that fans will get an update on former star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after he announced his departure from the reality series in May 2021. While Ronnie starred on the spinoff since 2018, he took a step back from the show shortly after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Sammi and Ronnie’s appearances on the new season will likely spark interest, as their dramatic relationship was documented on Jersey Shore from 2009 until 2011. They dated on and off for five years before they split for good in 2014.

What Happens In the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Trailer?

MTV dropped the latest trailer on July 6.

In the clip, the show’s cast admitted they were “shook” following Sammi’s surprise appearance. The drama then escalated when Ronnie visited the group for the first time since he quit the show.

Later on in the video, viewers were promised to see how Mike and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, settled into being a family of four after they welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth, in January.

Why Did Sammi Giancola Choose to Not Star on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Sammi was the only original star to not appear on season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

MTV

“I’ve chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she explained via Instagram in March 2018. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

The reality star didn’t elaborate on the meaning of “toxic situations” at the time, though was likely referring to her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie.

When Does ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Premiere?

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will premiere on MTV on Thursday, August 3, at 8 p.m. ET.