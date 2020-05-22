A dream come true! Demi Lovato trolled her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, after finding out he was once her biggest fan almost a decade before they became a couple. The “Confident” singer, 27, shared a 2011 tweet from the Young and Restless star, 28, pining for her affection on Thursday, May 21.

“All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #Cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant,” the screenshotted tweet read on her Instagram Story. “@Maxehrich every Christmas,” the Disney alum wrote on the image with an in-love face emoji. “We love a little manifestation,” she added.

Demi and Max first sparked romance rumors in March after they were spotted out together in Los Angeles. The lovebirds gave themselves away following a pretty telling social media exchange, hinting they were in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic together. “When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the actor wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to which the “Skyscraper” singer commented, “Fine by me.”

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

The hot item is “having fun” in quarantine, a source exclusively told In Touch. “They get along so well.”

“When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” the insider continued. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

While being insolation together isn’t ideal for a budding romance, it seems to have been good for the talented pair. “Demi’s been busy working on her music in quarantine and says Max inspires her,” the insider explained, adding, “As it’s in the early days, some of her friends are concerned that she’s trying to rush the relationship, but she’s told them to rest assured.”

The “I’m Ready” singer made things a little more official and posted a video of the pair slow dancing on May 8. “Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like REALLY happy if you can’t tell,” she captioned the adorable clip for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” music video.

We’re happy to see Demi is totally content with her new man, while he’s clearly thrilled to have landed his dream girl.