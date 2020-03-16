She will do as she pleases! Coco Austin took to Instagram to clap back at a troll who said her 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, was too old to breast-feed. The 40-year-old set the user straight after explaining why she still chooses to nurse Chanel on Friday, March 13.

“I’m assuming this 4-year-old still wears diapers too (disturbing),” the hater wrote. “No, she’s been potty trained since 2-years-old,” Coco responded, correcting the troll. “A little weird at 4 years old,” another user chimed in. “No, Europeans ween around 7,” Coco explained.

Courtesy of Coco Austin

Prior to the backlash, Coco revealed why breast-feeding is so important to her on a photo of her daughter nursing. “At a time when the world feels like it’s coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can! I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I’ve been getting a lot of props in the breast-feeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject,” the beauty captioned the powerful image.

She continued, “At this point in nursing, it’s just for comfort and believe me, the girl loves meat so it’s not like she isn’t eating real food … [beaming face emoji],” she added. “Thank you to all that understand my view … I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well … Us moms are connected [growing heart emoji].”

Courtesy of Coco Austin

Previously, Coco exclusively told In Touch she is waiting until Chanel “self-weens” before she stops breast-feeding. “Almost four years later I’m so thankful and every single day I’m blessed,” she gushed in October 2019. “I’m going to be so heartbroken when she’s not going to want to do this anymore,” she added. “And that’s going to come, eventually, it’s going to come.”