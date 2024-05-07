A very familiar face was missing from the 2024 Met Gala when Gisele Bündchen failed to walk the red carpet. The supermodel was at home in Florida and opted not to attend the Monday, May 6, event in New York City.

“All Gisele wants is to move on from Tom [Brady] in peace. Going to the Met Gala isn’t something that’s important to her right now,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Her children and family always come first, not being the center of attention like it has always been for Tom.”

The Met Gala took place just one day after Gisele’s name was brought up during a roast of her ex-husband, Tom Brady, for Netflix. The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady featured comedians, athletes and more poking fun at the Super Bowl champion, whom Gisele divorced in 2022.

“Gisele has told friends she’s struggling and to have her entire life mocked all because Tom wanted the spotlight of a comedy roast was the last straw,” the insider adds. “She has a good thing going with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente] and it’s not fair that he’s been dragged into it either.”

The Brazil native was especially upset by roast jokes that referenced her new relationship with Joaquim, 35, another source previously revealed to In Touch. “The jokes hit below the belt and they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny,” according to the insider. Gisele and Joaquim were friends before her split from the former NFL star.

“Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to do it,” the insider explained. “He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration.”

Gisele and Tom tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. She addressed the cheating rumors in March, calling them a “lie” in an interview with The New York Times. “This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she explained. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”