He got the approval! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Steven explained why he still has Instagram after fiancée Alina made him delete his account following his DM scandal — and his explanation is a major clue that the couple may still be together.

“Since that scene I still have not created a new Facebook, TikTok, or any other social media besides Instagram which she was okay with me keeping,” Steven wrote via Instagram on October 25, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos taken while he was filming with Alina in Turkey. “I actually planned on deleting my Instagram but she insisted that Facebook was my problem. Now I want to start being more active.” It seems he meant Alina when he referred to “she.”

The Utah native told fans that he will be “creating some new social media in the coming weeks,” and asked his followers about “what kind of content” he should post in the future.

Steven’s Instagram use was a major source of contention between him and his Russian love, Alina. The couple, who met via a language sharing app, documented their love story on season 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. At the time, they planned to live together in Turkey since the country was open to both American and Russian travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic. During their three-month stay in the Middle Eastern country, they planned to get married and begin the paperwork for Steven’s spousal visa so he could legally enter Russia with Alina as the spouse of a Russian citizen.

Once they arrived in Turkey, they were faced with several bumps in their road down the aisle. Not only was Steven hiding a big secret from Alina (he was not a virgin even though he insisted Alina remain a virgin until they wed, per his religious Mormon beliefs), but Alina revealed that Steven had asked her if he could continue to see other women early on in their relationship. She refused, but he admitted to going on dates with other people against Alina’s wishes, explaining that it was because he wasn’t sure if he was ready to commit to a long-distance relationship with his future bride.

Since Alina struggled to trust Steven’s faithfulness, she arranged for her best friend Masha to slide into Steven’s Direct Messages on social media to see if he would respond. Steven responded to several seemingly flirty messages from Masha, even inviting her to meet him in Turkey. When confronted by Alina, Steven insisted that his messages with Masha were innocent. Despite his protesting, Alina made Steven delete his Instagram account — which played out in a scene on an October 2021 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The fact that Steven is back on Instagram is a major clue that he and Alina are still together today after cameras stopped rolling on their season. During an Instagram Live in October 2021, Steven hinted that he was still living abroad and told fans that he doesn’t have full access to his Instagram account. He explained that “someone manages” his social media for him. It looks like viewers will have to keep tuning in to find out how their love story ends!