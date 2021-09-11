Trouble in paradise? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Alina seemingly threw shade at her fiancé, Steven, after he revealed his big secret on the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

“Somebody with a V didn’t really like this photo. But I think I look good here and it took me a really long time to do this makeup,” Alina, 20, captioned a photo of herself on Friday, September 10. In the shot, the Russia native wore a full face of glam makeup complete with crystals glued on her eyebrow. “Girls, don’t let a man decide if you look beautiful or not. 🏳️‍🌈😘.”

It seems Alina took a jab at her long-distance love. When he made his reality TV debut on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 premiere, he introduced himself to TLC viewers as “Steven with a V.” His Instagram handle is also @steven_with_v.

Fans quickly picked up on the shade that Alina threw at the Utah native. “Ooooh i think steVen is in trouble 😈,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “I’m starting not to like him…. lying about being a virgin and then telling you he doesn’t like a photo… oh and asked to date other people while dating you. 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Alina’s dig at Steven, 25, came nearly one week after two shocking reveals on the September 5 episode. While chatting with her friends, Alina said Steven had asked her if it was OK for him to see other women during their long-distance relationship.

“When Steven asked me if he can date other girls, I just burst into tears because he’s in a relationship with me and he have to pay attention only on me,” Alina said in her confessional. She told her friends that her answer to Steven was “no,” but she still struggled to trust him.

It seems Alina’s instinct to not fully trust Steven was correct. Later in the episode, Steven revealed he had been keeping a big secret from Alina. Since Steven is Mormon and Alina is still a virgin, the couple promised each other that they would wait until marriage to consummate their relationship — which is why Steven told Alina he wanted to live together once they arrive in Turkey. But what Alina doesn’t know is that Steven isn’t a virgin.

“Chastity is a commandment in the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter-Day Saints. If she wants to be baptized, the bishop may frown upon a cohabitation before marriage and I think for now, I want to play it safe and get two separate places,” Steven said in his confessional. “For me, the hardest thing about my religion has been the law of chastity and it’s just something that I am very tempted by and something that I have struggled with. One thing I still need to tell Alina is that I am not a virgin and that I’ve had sexual relationships in the past. Those are things that are not endorsed by the church and those are things that I did. I’m planning to tell Alina about my past because it’s something she definitely deserves to know about but when she finds out, I’m afraid that her trust in me and her faith may be unrepairable.”