What is he hiding? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 will introduce new couple Steven and Alina to 90 Day Fiancé fans. While their love story seems legit, Steven admitted that he hasn’t been completely truthful to Alina about his past.

Steven is 25 years old and from Salt Lake City, Utah. He works as a door-to-door pest control salesman and lives at home with his stepfather, Bob, mom Julie and younger brother. Steven and Julie are members of the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter-Day Saints, and Bob is a bishop in the church. “People call them Mormons, but Mormon is just a nickname because of the Book of Mormon,” he explained.

“Since the start of the pandemic, all of our church meetings and activities are to be conducted at home. We just read scriptures and then discuss it as a family. My faith has always been superbly important to me. When I was 19 years old, I got called to go on a mission so for the next two years, I lived in Eastern Europe and I learned how to speak Russian. I’m super grateful that I did learn it because I have Alina,” Steven said in his confessional.

Alina is 20 years old and from Russia. “We met on a language exchange site and I started helping her with English a little bit and she started helping me with Russian,” he explained. “From the get-go, we were kind of interested in each other so I said something kind of flirty, like, ‘Can I have your number?’ That kind of a thing. We started calling each other every day and since then, we haven’t stopped.”

Steven went on to explain that he was “really interested” in meeting Alina in person, but his religion almost halted his plans. “In Russia, they kind of see us as a cult so she was super nervous and she didn’t even want to meet up with me because she was afraid I was gonna sell her organs,” he added.

To ease Alina’s nerves, he invited his mother and Alina’s mother on their trip to meet each other in person for the first time to try to “convince” her that he wouldn’t try to harvest her organs. “Which is kind of silly, I feel like it’d be just as easy to kidnap two people, but it made her comfortable and then she agreed,” Steven said.

The couple felt an immediate connection and Steven said they had a “magical” first two weeks together. At the time of filming, they had been dating for over a year but the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on their plans for the future.

“We were initially planning for me to move to Russia so Alina could finish her college, but the pandemic has drastically changed and affected our plan. The border is closed for Russia, so we had to look for another country where we could be together. We happened to find Turkey, which allowed both Russians and Americans,” Steven explained. “So we’re moving to Turkey.”

During a dinner with his parents and older brothers, Steven explained that he and Alina hoped to eventually move from Turkey back to Russia but before they do, they would have to get married so Steven could gain entry into the country on a spousal visa. They’ll only be allowed to stay in Turkey for 90 days on tourist visas, so that means they have 90 days to tie the knot.

Steven’s mom stressed the fact that while they’ve been dating for over a year long-distance, they’ve only been together in person for two weeks. His older brothers said Steven and Alina’s plans to marry within 90 days in Turkey is “kind of crazy.” The other issue that Steven and Alina are facing is that Steven wants Alina to convert to Mormonism before they get married. In his confessional, Steven also admitted that he hasn’t been “candid” with Alina, and he has a secret he’s been hiding and is planning to come clean later in the season.

Fans will have to tune in to find out if the couple is in it for the long haul!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET.