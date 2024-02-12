Jenn Goicoechea has stood by Usher’s side long before they tied the knot in February 2024. Who is Jenn, how long has she been dating the “My Boo” singer and do they share children?

Who Is Usher’s Wife Jenn Goicoechea?

Similar to her husband, Jenn is involved in the music industry. The Florida native previously worked as Ciara’s assistant and alongside her mom, Barbara Goicoechea, at Miami-based production company ACT Productions.

Jenn went on to start her management company, Boogs’N’Effect Management, in California, and previously served as the director of rhythm and soul (Urban) at ASCAP. She was “responsible for discovering and fostering Urban (Hip-Hop/R&B) songwriters, composers and music publishers,” maintaining “relationships in [the] entertainment industry” and “managing annual budgets for activations in the SE markets,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

She left ASCAP in 2016 before she was named the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records.

How Long Have Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Been Dating?

Despite crossing paths over the years, Usher and Jenn’s relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019. They confirmed their relationship by attending producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party together and have been going strong ever since.

The “OMG” singer has gone on to gush about Jenn in several interviews. “I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he told People in November 2023. “We have an amazing dynamic. I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Just hours before Usher performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2024, it was revealed that the couple obtained a marriage license. One day later, People confirmed on February 12, 2024, that they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Do Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Share Children?

Usher and Jenn are the proud parents to two children. They welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in 2020, followed by their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021.

Additionally, Usher also shares sons Usher V and Naviyd Ely with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Both Jenn and Usher clearly love being parents, and have spoken how they have chosen to raise their kids during several occasions. “Being present is key. I make sure to stay available as a dad at all times for my children, while staying committed to the thing that sparked my passion at a very young age,” he told Ebony in November 2023. “I hope that it’s an inspiration to my kids. I have this dynamic that works for me. My work allows me to be able to spend significant amounts of time with my kids and also be able to remain committed to what it is I love to do. But, that balance is not easy.”