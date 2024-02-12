Wedding bells are in the near future for Usher and Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea! The couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County Nevada on February 8, In Touch can confirm.

The marriage license does not list the date that the longtime lovers plan to tie the knot. However, all signs point to a post-Super Bowl ceremony, as Usher, 45, is performing at the game’s Halftime show on Sunday, February 11. In Touch has reached out to representatives for comment.

A wedding would be a long time coming for Usher and Jenn, 40, who were first romantically linked in 2019. However, they seemingly met quite a few years before then, as they were photographed together for the first time in 2016.

Since getting together, the lovebirds have welcomed two children. Their daughter, Sovereign, was born in September 2020, followed by a son, Sire, in October 2021.

“We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them,” Usher gushed in a 2023 interview.

He also pointed out that Jenn is more than just his girlfriend and said she is an amazing “support system” for him. “I’m very happy,” he shared. “Very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Usher also discussed the pair’s communication, adding, “She’s better at it than me in many lights. I’m a man man. So I’m like, ‘This is what we’re doing.’ And I might be a little more disciplinary at times. If there’s a slap and a hug, I’m the slap and she’s the hug. But that creates balance.”

Before getting together with Jenn, Usher was married to Grace Harry (formerly known as Grace Miguel). The two tied the knot in 2015 and announced their separation in 2018. Usher was also previously married to Tameka Foster from 2007 until 2009. The exes share sons Usher “Cinco,” born in November 2007, and Naviyd, born in November 2008.

While Usher and Jenn mostly keep their relationship off of social media, she showed her support to the “OMG” singer when he was announced as the Super Bowl Halftime show performer in September 2023. Jenn shared a video of the announcement with the caption, “Vegas 2024!!!!”

The record exec also showed love to her man on his 45th birthday in October 2023. “Happy Birthday to my Homie Lover Friend,” she captioned a photo of him on Instagram.