Teen Mom star Kayla Sessler announced she was pregnant with baby No. 3 with boyfriend Ryan Leigh in February 2024. Both Kayla and Ryan have children from previous relationships, but with a new addition arriving soon, fans are curious about who Kayla is dating now.

Who Is Kayla Sessler’s Boyfriend Ryan Leigh?

In January 2024, Kayla posted a video on YouTube answering fans’ questions about her personal life, including how long she and Ryan had been dating.

“Ryan and I have actually been together for over a year now. It just seems so new to you guys because we just recently announced on social media a few months ago,” she said in the video, admitting that the choice to keep the romance lowkey was her decision. “It was really important to me that I could just enjoy my relationship in private.”

But even before 2023, Ryan had been in and out of Kayla’s life. Before Ryan, Kayla had dated Luke Davis and the two shared a child, but during an August 2022 episode of Teen Mom, Kayla was accused of cheating on Luke with Ryan. Plus, during an October 2021 episode of the series, Kayla revealed that she and Ryan had dated for a couple of months in high school when she was on a break from her son Izaiah’s father, Stephan Alexander. At one point, Ryan wondered if he could possibly be Izaiah’s dad and asked Kayla for a DNA test.

Are Kayla and Ryan Working on Coparenting With Luke Davis?

While tensions between Luke and Ryan ran high for a while, the Teen Mom star revealed that Luke and Ryan act amicably with one another. She said that while the two “had a lot of drama in that past” and “aren’t friends,” Ryan reached out to Luke to offer to put their differences to rest.

Kayla Sessler/Instagram

“Ryan had reached out to Luke letting him know, like, ‘Hey, you know I respect you as the kids’ dad. I know we’ve had our issues but let’s move past them,’” Kayla revealed. “They hashed it out, or whatever, and now they’re fine.”

When Is Kayla and Ryan’s Baby Due?

Neither Kayla nor Ryan have announced an official due date for their little one. However, according to the baby registry viewed by In Touch, Kayla is due in March 2024.

On February 16, 2024, Kayla and Ryan shared a video of their gender reveal party that appeared to have happened in the fall of 2023. The couple used a pumpkin and colored smoke to reveal that they were having a little boy.

Will Kayla’s Boyfriend Ryan Be on ‘Teen Mom’?

Ryan has made appearances on Teen Mom in the past and it looks like he’ll be appearing in the upcoming season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. He was spotted in one of the trailers, which was filming in Cartagena, Colombia, in 2023.