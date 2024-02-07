Teen Mom star Kayla Sessler is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3, her first child with boyfriend Ryan Leigh.

The reality star, 25, announced the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, alongside professional maternity photos. “Made with love,” Kayla wrote alongside a snapshot of Ryan cradling her visible baby bump.

This may be the couple’s first child together, but they are both parents from past relationships. Kayla shares her daughter, Ariah, with ex-boyfriend Luke Davis and her son, Izaiah, with ex-boyfriend Stephan ​Alexander.

Ryan, for his part, has a son.

The couple has introduced their kids to each other and blended families for Christmas 2023. Kayla, Ryan, and their little ones donned matching holiday pajamas as they smiled wide for photos.

In January 2024, the former MTV star gave her online fans a major life update during a Q&A video on YouTube.

“Ryan and I have actually been together for over a year now. It just seems so new to you guys because we just recently announced on social media a few months ago,” she said in the video, admitting that the choice to keep the romance lowkey was her decision. “It was really important to me that I could just enjoy my relationship in private.”

Kayla answered another fan submission from a person who asked what it was like blending her family with Ryan’s.

“In this case, Ryan’s the primary parent. So, a unique situation we have going on but it works well. The kids get along great,” she gushed. “I would say the hardest part about blending families was actually to blend Ryan and I’s parenting style. I’m really lenient when it comes to the kids and he’s a lot more structured. When it comes to parenting, you can’t have two parents that are singing different songs and then expect the kids to be able to keep up with the melody.”

Kayla and Ryan finally found themselves “on the same page” when it came to raising their kids, who she claimed “adjusted really easily.”

The content creator also revealed that coparenting with Ariah and Izaiah’s dads has reached a positive place. ​Kayla and her daughter’s dad, Luke, are “going great” as coparents and have “no drama.” She admitted that she would like to lock in a “set schedule” with designated days to be with Ariah, but Luke’s work schedule is inconsistent.

Good news, though, Luke and Ryan get along!

“They’ve had a lot of drama in the past. Luke and Ryan actually get along fine. I mean, they’re not, like, friends or anything like that. Ryan had reached out to Luke letting him know, like, ‘Hey, you know I respect you as the kids’ dad. I know we’ve had our issues but let’s move past them,’” Kayla explained in the video. “They hashed it out, or whatever, and now they’re fine.”