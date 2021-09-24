Marc Anthony stole the show with his new girlfriend, Madu Nicola, while going public with their budding romance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The newly minted couple packed on the PDA during their appearance at the star-studded Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, holding close to each other and kissing for the cameras on Thursday, September 23.

Marta Lavandier/AP/Shutterstock

Nicola dazzled in a black gown with a thigh-high slit, completing her look with silver statement earrings, a low ponytail and strappy heels. Meanwhile, the “You Sang to Me” performer, 53, was effortlessly cool in an unbuttoned white shirt with black pants and sunglasses, showing off his neck tattoos.

Anthony put on a performance of “Pa’ Allá Voy” and was also nominated for Tropical Song of the Year and Tropical Artist of the Year.

Prior to his new relationship with Nicola — who has a private Instagram account — the three-time Grammy winner was married to model Shannon De Lima.

Anthony and his third wife, De Lima, 32, finalized their divorce in 2017 after only two years of marriage. Before that, Anthony was married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014. The exes still amicably coparent their 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, to this day.

As for J. Lo, 52, she has been going stronger than ever with her on-again boyfriend, Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled her romance in April 2021 following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Shutterstock (2)

The lovebirds and former Gigli costars recently made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his movie The Last Duel in Venice, Italy, just before their PDA-filled outing at the 2021 Met Gala.

Affleck, 49, is head over heels and “more than ready” to propose to Lopez, an insider exclusively told In Touch in August, four months after the A-listers got back together. “Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding,” the insider said, claiming it’s only “a matter of time” until he pops the question to the “On the Floor” singer. “He’s all in.”

After spotting Bennifer as well as Anthony and Nicola on the red carpets, fans are hoping to see more appearances from both couples in the near future!