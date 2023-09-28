Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus and ex Luis Hernandez have faced many ups and downs when it comes to coparenting their daughter, Stella. As the reality star often complains about Luis being absent from Stella’s life, fans are likely wondering who her ex is.

Who Is Luis Hernandez on ‘Teen Mom’?

Not much is known about Luis’ personal life outside of his relationship with Briana.

However, he appears to work as a DJ and also makes money as a truck driver.

How Long Did ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Briana and Luis Date?

Briana learned she was pregnant with Luis’ child after they met at a club and had a one-night stand. While they briefly dated, the pair broke up while Briana was pregnant after she learned he had cheated on her.

The MTV personality welcomed Stella on July 2, 2017, and continued to have a strained relationship with Luis.

During a September 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2, the former couple briefly rekindled their romance when they hooked up after running into each other at a club. Unfortunately, the night only led to more drama, and Briana learned she contracted chlamydia from their time together.

As the drama was playing out on the reality show, Briana revealed where she stood with Luis during an exclusive interview with In Touch. “I will tolerate Luis for Stella’s sake. Is there anything that will ever happen between us again? Most definitely not,” she said at the time. “He is the father of my child, so I don’t want to talk badly [about] him.”

In addition to Stella, Briana is shares daughter Nova with ex Devoin Austin.

Has ‘Teen Mom’ Star Luis Been Arrested?

Luis was arrested in Orlando, Florida, in May 2023 on charges including driving with a revoked license, knowingly driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle that has a registration that’s been expired for six months or more, according to multiple reports.

What Problems Have ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Briana and Luis Faced?

Fans got an update about where Briana stands with Luis during the September 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

During the episode, Briana asked her sister, Brittany DeJesus, to adopt Stella amid coparenting drama with Luis.

“As you guys know, Luis hasn’t really been around,” Briana told Brittany and their mom, Roxanne DeJesus. “There’s a thing where, like, a close relative can adopt Stella. So I was wondering if Brittany would be able to do that for me.”

Brittany quickly agreed before Briana explained that her older sister would get full custody of Stella if something happened to the mother of two.