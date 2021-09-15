Teen Mom 2 alum Roxanne DeJesus blasted MTV in a scathing Instagram Live after she claimed her daughters, Briana and Brittany DeJesus, were at the center of drama while filming the upcoming spinoff.

Roxanne insinuated that Briana, 27, Brittany, 29, and Jade Cline got into a fight with their franchise costar Ashley Jones in a new video she posted on Wednesday, September 15.

Courtesy Roxanne, Briana and Brittany Dejesus/Instagram

“I’m done. I’m sure [the network] is trying to figure out what they are going to do,” she claimed about what transpired the evening before. “The plan for this new show was gather the girls around and hope for the best.”

The cast has yet to be revealed, although there was talk of Briana and Brittany joining the spinoff in The Ashleys Reality Roundup’s report in August. Jade, 24, was also mentioned in the report, and based on Roxanne’s IG Live, it seems that Ashley, 24, may have been involved in the latest drama.

“A commotion broke out,” Roxanne claimed. “Words were said. I don’t think there was any altercation.” She claimed it was “between my two daughters, Jade and Ashley,” so the producers allegedly removed Jade, Brittany and Briana and had the trio stay at another hotel while Ashley remained at the original filming location.

Courtesy Jade Cline/Instagram

“OK. It didn’t go well last night, so, what is the plan now?” Roxanne said in her video, questioning if MTV would film from different locations going forward. Roxanne said it’s “not worth it” and she wants her daughters “back home.”

“What you sold was a lie. An illusion. A f–king lie,” she declared. “Do not show up at my house with your f–king cameras. Do not send any COVID tests. I am done with your bulls–t … Shove that money up your ass, and I’m out.”

Roxanne boldly told the network, “Don’t provoke situations that you can’t handle.” She also addressed how they are dealing with “real emotions” and said to MTV: “I think it’s f–ked up what you did to my daughters and I will not forgive you. I also think it’s f–ked up what you did to Jade. I will not forgive you.”

In Touch has reached out to MTV, Briana, Brittany, Jade and Ashley for comment.