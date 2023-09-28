Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus asked her sister, Brittany DeJesus, to adopt her daughter Stella amid coparenting drama with her ex Luis Hernandez.

Briana, 29, asked Brittany, 31, for the major favor during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“As you guys know, Luis hasn’t really been around,” Briana told Brittany and their mom, Roxanne DeJesus, about Stella’s father. “There’s a thing where, like, a close relative can adopt Stella. So I was wondering if Brittany would be able to do that for me.”

Brittany didn’t hesitate and immediately agreed, though Roxanne, 52, wasn’t supportive of the idea. However, Brittany explained she and Briana previously set a plan in place when it comes to raising their children. In addition to Stella, 6, Briana also shares daughter Nova, 12, with ex Devoin Austin.

“Since the day [Briana] even had kids, she always said if something happened to her I was going to take care of the kids,” Brittany said. “Obviously, you didn’t even have to ask me. I could’ve woken up tomorrow and you would’ve been like, ‘You’re a mother’ and I would’ve been like, ‘OK.’ That’s a f—king given.”

Brittany added that Stella and Nova are “spiritually, emotionally, the closest thing” she has to her own kids.

Briana went on to explain that the adoption meant Brittany would get full custody of Stella if something happened to the mother of two. However, Roxanne still wasn’t sold on the idea and wondered what was going on in Luis’ life to prevent him from being in Stella’s life.

“I think that you should not cross Luis out so fast,” Roxanne noted.

The MTV personality stood her ground and said she was “already doing it,” adding that the appointment was booked.

Briana and Luis, 37, have faced many highs and lows as coparents since they welcomed Stella in 2017. During a September episode of the reality show, Briana explained that Stella was left in tears and begged for Luis to take her to a daddy-daughter dance. Luis ultimately showed up to the dance after Briana called him to tell him about it. However, Stella ended up leaving the event early after Briana found out she was crying.

“Why are we the ones reaching out to him so that he could be a part of his daughter’s life? It should be the other way around,” Briana asked, noting that Luis had not seen their daughter for six months.

Brittany responded, “Her as a 5-year-old upset is going to be the same thing when she’s 15 and upset. At that point, that’s when you have to tell her the damn truth about her dad.”

The episode aired seven months after Brittany announced her engagement to her partner, Steven. “He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva,” the TV personality captioned a video of the proposal via Instagram in February.