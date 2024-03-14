Dean McDermott opened up about his girlfriend Lily Calo’s relationship with his estranged wife, Tori Spelling.

The Due South actor, 57, told Page Six that Tori, 50, and Lily, 32, “get along fabulously” in an interview published on Thursday, March 14. “If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, you know, I get these wonderful gifts in my life,” he added.

“I’m blessed, you know, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids, I just, I’m so blessed,” Dean continued. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Tori and Dean tied the knot in 2006, and had a tumultuous marriage for years before he confirmed their split in June 2023. The former couple share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Five months after he revealed their split, Dean and Lily went public with their romance in October 2023 when they were spotted holding hands during a visit to the Department of Social Services in Chatsworth, California.

Dean shared that Tori and Lily hit it off just one week after they were spotted greeting each other with a friendly kiss on the cheek at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles to celebrate Beau’s birthday.

After Dean confirmed to the outlet that Lily has met his children, he explained that “things are going really well” in their relationship. The Slasher actor added that Lily has been a “great support” amid his sobriety journey, while he also credited Tori as his “biggest fan.”

“You know, she just wants me to be happy. Bottom line,” he said about the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. “And she’s such an incredible woman that way. She’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.”

His praise for Tori didn’t stop, and he went on to call his ex the “most caring, empathetic” person. “And she just wants the best for everybody … And sometimes at the expense of her happiness,” Dean shared. “But that’s the kind of person she is.”

Dean gushed about Tori four months after he told The Daily Mail that his drinking led to their divorce in November 2023.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he said at the time. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

Dean continued, “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

After admitting that his alcohol abuse “petrified” Tori and their kids, Dean said that he will “be living the rest of [his] life making amends.”

He then explained that Tori convinced him to go to rehab, while she also helped him get into a sober living facility in L.A. once he completed treatment.