90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly “Kim” Menzies may be documenting her overseas romance with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, but the San Diego native has a highly decorated military career. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kimberly’s military service.

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kimberly Menzies Said About Her Military Service?

“So I’ve had a lot of comments and DMs questioning about my military service,” the mom of one wrote via Instagram in October. “Say what you want about me on the show or past, but my military service is very special to me. For those that are so concerned, I was in the Army from 1989 to 1996 until I was in Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia from August 19990 until July 1991.”

How Old Was ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kimberly Menzies When She Served In the Military?

During season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Kim revealed at 19 years old she began her military career as a secretary.

“I was traveling to Saudi Arabia to fight in Desert Storm,” Kimberly said during a December 2021 episode.

Operation Desert Storm was the first major foreign crisis for the United States after the end of the Cold War, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

During the military operation, more than 500,000 American troops were deployed to Saudi Arabia in case Iraqi troops attacked the country and it was considered the largest air campaign since the conflict in Southeast Asia.

Was Sojaboy in the Military?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Usman revealed the origins behind his stage name “SojaBoy.”

“The reason why I got the name ‘SojaBoy’ was because I have two brothers in the army,” he explained in December 2021. “Soja, that’s how we call a soldier in my language.”

Are Sojaboy and Kimberly Still Together?

Usman and Kimberly returned for season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Kimberly traveled to Usman’s native of Nigeria in hopes of gaining his mother’s blessing on a marriage.

Discovery+

Despite the struggles and his mother’s hesitations, it seems the couple is still going strong! Kimberly confirmed their connection by sharing a sweet Instagram tribute to her boyfriend in October.

“I never thought life would lead me to you. Thank you for always being there and loving me for me,” she captioned the October 9 post. “You have been there and supported me through my darkest times and happiest times. I hope I have made you as happy as you have made me. No one may understand what we have but WE KNOW. I will love you for the rest of my life.”