Family feud starring the Middletons, the Sussexes and the Cambridges? Duchess Kate (née Middleton)’s uncle Gary Goldsmith had some not-so-nice words about the ongoing tension between Prince Harry and Prince William.

While speaking to the U.K.’s Closer magazine, Gary — who is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton— said that his niece is the key to fixing the brothers’ cracked relationship. “I went from being happy [about Harry making the decision to step down from royal life] to [being] angry [and] worried about him,” Gary, 56, said.

He continued, “Everyone is astonished. He wanted to step back and protect his wife, now he’s charging in. It’s an attack on the family. Why do it? If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don’t air it in public, it’s really hurtful.”

“The harsh truth – in my opinion – is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild, the Ibiza-based recruitment consultant told the publication. “But if anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can… She’s trying to mediate.”

Gary revealed that he’s “proud” of the royal family and believed that Harry, 36, and wife Meghan Markle‘s claims of racism and mental health struggles will not “be damaging” to the Firm.

Shutterstock

“Harry and Kate were great friends, they were a trio with William and a strong unit. Family and relationships are everything to Kate – she’s very nurturing, she wouldn’t like that [rift] happening and she is trying to look after her husband and do what she can to make things right.”

Meghan, 39, and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would be taking a step back as senior royals. Their transition was complete that March, after which they moved to Montecito, California, with their son, Archie.

The couple revealed in a bombshell tell-all interview in March that there was concern from some members of the royal family over how dark Archie’s skin color would be. The former actress also said she struggled with depression and claimed Kate, 39, made her cry.

In May, Harry opened up about his mental health issues in his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Harry also spoke about the strained relationship with brother William, 38, during the CBS interview and said he hopes they will reconcile. “You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths,” the Invictus founder said at the time. “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”