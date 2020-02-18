Sibling love! Ashlee Simpson couldn’t help but praise her older sister, Jessica Simpson, following the release of her candid memoir, Open Book. “I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!” the 35-year-old “Pieces of Me” singer captioned a photo of Jessica’s book cover via Instagram on February 16. “It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are a No. 1 best-selling author.”

Naturally, Jessica, 39, took some time to respond to the sweet message in the comments section. “I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!!” she gushed. “Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY. I love you.”

Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Many fans also shared their thoughts on Jessica and Ashlee’s tight-knit bond. One person wrote, “I’m always team Ashlee, but I have a whole new kind of respect for your sis. Proud you should be!” while another echoed, “Could not love both of you any more after reading this!” A third person chimed in, writing, “You are both inspirational.”

The “With You” songstress — who shares Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 10 months, with her husband, Eric Johnson — got candid about her previous relationships with Nick Lachey and John Mayer. Additionally, Jessica revealed she was sexually abused when she was younger. The incident happened when she was about five or six years old and continued until she was 12. “It would be in my sleep and stuff, so I have a lot of that fear of going to sleep because as a child, I developed these terrible protective things because I didn’t want to hurt her family,” she told Dr. Oz on his show in early February.

Despite dealing with the trauma, the mom of three wanted to make sure Ashlee never experienced what she had gone through. “We would have sleepovers, so my sister would be there. I always wanted to protect my sister,” she explained. “I would push her out of the way and get in the middle because I knew what was going to happen. I would rather the pain happen to me than my sister. Even if I were to have another friend there, I would always make sure to sleep next to the girl, so she would never do it to anyone else.”

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Ultimately, Jessica was able to overcome all of the obstacles in her life. Bravo, girl!