Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was a proud mother of her two daughters, Kailtyn and Kylee, before she died at the age of 29 in December 2023. What has Anna’s family shared about Kylee and Kaitlyn and who has custody of the girls following their mother’s passing?

Did Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Have Kids?

June “Mama June” Shannon’s eldest daughter became a mother when she welcomed Kaitlyn on July 26, 2012. Anna never publicly revealed who Kaitlyn’s biological father is, and he was never an active part of their daughter’s life.

Kaitlyn got a sibling on December 9, 2015, when Anna gave birth to Kylee, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Cardwell. The former couple got engaged in December 2013, and their wedding was in May 2014.

Anna and Michael’s love story wasn’t meant to be, and she announced their split via social media in 2017. “For those who hasn’t [sic] seen mine and Michael status we are separated it’s just a lot on both of us and have a lot to thinking about but this is only temporary right now but I love him and always will no matter where this goes so people I ask don’t be blowing up my inbox [please] and thank [you],” she shared on Facebook at the time.

Following her split from Michael, Anna found love with Eldridge Toney and they tied the knot in March 2023. The couple did not share any children together.

Who Has Custody of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Daughters?

After Anna’s death, June and Michael began a custody battle over Kaitlyn. June was ultimately awarded custody of her eldest grandchild in December 2023, while Michael has custody of Kylee.

“We are following Anna’s wishes at the end of the day. People will see that all this season of the show,” the mother of four told The U.S. Sun in January 2024 after she was granted custody. “A lot was covered on camera. The world will hear it from Anna’s mouth.”

June shared a rare update about how her granddaughters in March 2024. “Kaitlyn currently lives with me and Justin [Stroud]. Then, Kylee, she lives with her biological father, but we all knew that,” the reality star told People. “People will see that also probably they’re talking about the situation as the season goes along.”

When Did Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Die?

Anna publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in March 2023.

Nearly nine months later, June confirmed her passing in an Instagram post. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” she wrote on December 10, 2023. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

The final months of her cancer battle were documented on season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, while fans can expect to get insight about Anna’s wishes for custody in upcoming episodes.