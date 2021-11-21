New boo, who dis? Julianne Hough packed on the PDA with a hunky new man amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich.

Julianne, 33, was spotted kissing her rumored beau in photos obtained by Page Six on Friday, November 19. The outlet identified the man as model Charlie Wilson. He is a model who works for Ursula Wiedmann Models. He is 6’3″ tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Dancing With the Stars alum looked comfy in a pair of white sweatpants, a gray crop top and a fuzzy brown hooded jacket along with a pair of fuzzy cream slides. Her dark-haired hunk wore a green T-shirt (which showed off his edgy tattoos), a pair of rust sweatpants and sneakers for their outing at a restaurant in Los Angeles. They enjoyed take-out green juices and food from the eatery, and they even shared a smooch during their daytime date.

The Kinrgy founder seemed in good spirits in the photos, which came one year after she filed for divorce from Brooks, 38. The former couple wed in July 2017, but they were experiencing issues early on in their marriage. When the coronavirus pandemic reached a peak in Spring 2020, they chose to “spend time apart” and self-quarantine separately, a source told In Touch in April of that year. In May, Julianne and Brooks announced their split in a joint statement.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

They remained friendly amid their divorce, and even met up for lunch in August 2020. The couple “tried to resolve their issues,” a source previously told In Touch, but by November of that year, the Utah native took the first step in making their breakup permanent and filed for divorce.

“It just wasn’t working and, in the end, Julianne decided to pull the plug,” the insider revealed at the time “It was a tough decision to make, but she knows it’s for the best and is ready to start a new chapter.”

As for Brooks, the former NHL star has also moved on romantically. In Touch exclusively revealed the Canada native is dating CrossFit athlete Katrin Davidsdottir. “It’s early days, but so far so good,” a separate source revealed in April. “He’s really into her and they share a ton in common, including their passion for sport.”