Moving on. Brooks Laich is dating CrossFit athlete Katrin Davidsdottir after his split from wife Julianne Hough, an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

“It’s early days, but so far so good,” says the source. “He’s really into her and they share a ton in common, including their passion for sport.”

Katrin, 27, earned acclaim from her talents over the years, having been the women’s champion of the 2015 and 2016 CrossFit Games. Brooks, 37, is no flash in the pan either — he played for the Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings during his time in the National Hockey League. It appears they are both enjoying getting to know each other on a more personal level.

“They even spent the holidays at Katrin’s hometown in Iceland,” adds the insider, noting she splits her time between there and the United States. Furthermore, “Brooks feels relaxed around her. He can be himself. They make a great match.”

Julianne, 32, filed for divorce from Brooks in November 2020, five months after the couple announced they were calling it quits. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they told People in a statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Brooks exchanged their vows in front of friends and family in July 2017. Prior to that, Julianne and her former flame got engaged in August 2015, nearly a year after they were set up by a mutual friend.

In November 2020, Brooks shared a life update while talking about how he copes with hardships during an episode of his “How Men Think” podcast, revealing he previously felt “unemotional in personal relationships.”

“I cry all the time and it’s wonderful. It’s something I’ve recently learned since the passing of our two dogs,” he said about his pups shared with ex Julianne. “I’ve learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me,” he continued. “And you know me … I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I’m a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment [and] not suppress it.”

Now that he’s in a budding romance with Katrin, it seems Brooks is looking forward to making new memories together.