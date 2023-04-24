While there are several stars who have become staples at the Met Gala each year, one person has made sure to not score an invite by being banned from fashion’s biggest night. Keep scrolling to find out which star won’t make the invite list for the Met Gala, find out what others have said about not attending the event and more.

Who Has Been Banned From the Met Gala?

Despite speculation that a handful of stars have been permanently banned from the Met Gala, Vogue’s Anna Wintour – who curates the guest list each year – has only revealed one celebrity that will never be included.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show in 2017, host James Corden asked Anna who she would never invite while playing “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” She revealed that Donald Trump is the only person she has ever permanently banned.

The answer might surprise some, as the former president previously attended several Met Galas between 2004 and 2012.

Which Celebrities Have Said They Will Never Attend the Met Gala?

Trump may be the only person that can never be invited, though other stars have spoken out about their decision to not attend the annual event.

In 2018, Demi Lovato told Billboard that she wouldn’t go again after attending the 2016 event because “one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

The “Cool For the Summer” singer – who has been open about her struggles with addiction– recalled feeling so uncomfortable that she left the gala and went straight to an AA meeting. “I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on—millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” Demi told the outlet. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala—fake and sucking the fashion industry’s ​d—k.”

Gwyneth Paltrow is another star who has been open about her negative thoughts regarding the event.

While appearing on the Australian radio show “Kyle and Jackie O” in 2013, the Goop mogul said that the Met Gala always “seems like it’s the best thing in the world.”

“You always think, ‘Oh my god, it’s gonna be so glamorous and amazing’ and you’re going to see all these people and then you get there and it’s so hot and it’s so crowded and everyone’s pushing you,” Gwyneth said. ​”I think we’re all a bit old to dress up punk.”

Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock

Tina Fey has also revealed her decision to not attend the Met Gala after going to the 2010 event.

“If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they’re all there,” the 30 Rock star told David Letterman on The Late Show in 2015. “It is so unbelievable. Clearly, I’ll never go again. But you go, and it’s this beautiful space and it’s just every jerk from every walk of life is there wearing, like, some stupid thing.”

Meanwhile, Tim Gunn previously shared why he believes he will never be invited to the event.

“It is very true. It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story,” he said during a 2016 episode of Fashion Police. “I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards—two big hulking men—from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since.”