So Many Stars Stepped Out to Attend the 2022 Met Gala Afterparty: See Photos

Out and about! A number of stars flocked to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 2 to attend the Met Gala. However, many celebrities weren’t done celebrating and continued to have fun throughout the night at multiple afterparties.

Fans saw a number of outfit changes, where stars decided to ditch their elaborate ensembles in favor of more comfortable options. One person that caught the attention of fans with their new look was Billie Eilish, who changed out of their Met Gala outfit for a more casual ensemble for the Standard Hotel’s afterparty.

However, others decided to keep the Met Gala theme going by continuing to wear the same outfit they posed in on the red carpet throughout the event.

While phones were not allowed inside of the Met Gala, the guests were able to take to social media to give fans a look inside what happened afterward. Kim Kardashian was among one of the attendees to give their Instagram followers a glimpse into how the stars spent the second half of the night. Surprisingly, the KUWTK alum and boyfriend Pete Davidson opted to skip the multitude of A-list afterparties and enjoyed doughnuts and pizza back at their hotel.

This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. All of the hosts stunned at the charity event while honoring the theme of “Guilded Glamour.”

In addition to being a star-studded event where Hollywood’s best dressed are given the opportunity to show off their fashion tastes, the Met Gala is also a fundraiser. Last year’s bash – which was held in September 2021 due to COVID-related delays – earned $16.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute.

