Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2022 Met Gala: Photos of the Fashion Winners and Losers

The fashion Olympics are underway with the 2022 Met Gala. The night is finally back in its usual first Monday in May date, and the A-List celebrities have returned. Some have waited two years to be back on the stairs of the Met in their most glorious customs gowns and couture, so which stars looked breathtaking while others were fashion frights?

The theme of the May 2 event was “Gilded Glamour,” and some celebrities were naturally going to take it literally and come in period-inspired gowns from the age of extravagant wealth among American industrialists from the 1870s through the 1920s. Others came gilded in golden gowns, as the word’s definition is “covered thinly with gold leaf or gold paint.”

The chairpersons of the 2022 Met Gala were actress Blake Lively, her actor husband Ryan Reynolds, actress and director Regina King and actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. Blake always comes dressed to impress on the Met red carpet, but this year, she absolutely knocked it out of the park. As a co-chair of the prestigious event, she looked more glamorous than ever. Even more impressive? Blake doesn’t employ a stylist and does all her red carpet fashion collaborations along with her designer of choice.

The coinciding Costume Institute exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is the second part of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was the theme for the 2021 Met Gala. The event was scaled-back in the number of guests due to COVID-19 restrictions and moved to September from May due to the virus’ outbreak in New York City in the spring of 2021. The gala was canceled altogether in 2020.

As a result, the guest list included less stalwart A-List attendees and instead featured more youthful guests including social media influencers, as well as TikTok and YouTube stars. Even the 2021 Met Gala chairpersons came from Gen-Z, including actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman, whom are all in their 20s.

Iconic fashion designer Tom Ford recently lamented the current state of the Met Gala, saying the event has morphed into attendees wearing over-the-top costumes instead of chic style. “It’s turned into a costume party,” he revealed in an excerpt from Amy Odell’s upcoming book, Anna: The Biography, published by Time on April 25.

“That used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century,” he explained, adding, “You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier.”

The latter part of Tom’s diss appeared directed at Katy Perry, who literally dressed as an oversized chandelier to walk the gala’s red carpet in 2019, then changed into a giant hamburger costume once inside the bash. But the singer has promised no more gimmicks in 2022, telling Page Six Style, “You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card. This time, I’m going to play a whole different card.”

Scroll down for the 2022 Met Gala’s best and worst dressed stars.