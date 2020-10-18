No holds barred. Kim Kardashian got candid during her appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which is set to debut on Wednesday, October 21. She opened up about several topics in her life and revealed never-before-heard details about the days and hours leading up to her 2016 Paris robbery.

While chatting with David Letterman, 73, Kim said she had packed all of her jewelry to bring with her on her trip for Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, which is something she’s “never done before.” Just one week prior to her travels, husband Kanye West had gifted her a new engagement ring and she had already shown it off on social media.

Hours before her harrowing experience, the 39-year-old revealed she had a conversation with friends at lunch and they discussed what they would do if they were ever victims of a robbery.

“We had lunch that day and said, ‘If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would you just give them the stuff?’” Kim said. “Why we had this conversation, it was so wild. I said, ‘I would say take everything, just take everything, nothing is important.’”

Kanye, 43, had briefly joined Kim in Paris but left earlier that evening to go back on his concert tour. That night, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian wanted to go clubbing with a friend and Kim told Kourtney, 41, she could bring their only security guard who had accompanied them on their trip, since she would be staying in.

At around 3 a.m., the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star heard “stomping up the stairs.” She thought it was Kourtney and her pal coming home from the club, but she quickly realized she was wrong. Kim said she felt “immediate panic” once she realized it wasn’t her sister. “I knew someone was there, like, someone was there to get me. You feel it,” she said.

Kim said she tried to call 911 but didn’t know the correct number to dial in Paris. The robbers, who were dressed as “policemen wearing masks,” broke into her room, took her phone and demanded “the ring.” After she handed it over, she was “grabbed” by one of the robbers and she thought she was going to be sexually assaulted.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself,’” the Skims founder said, starting to cry. “So, I did and then — I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

Kim also said she worried about how her sister would cope if she ended up being killed during the robbery. “I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life,” the KKW Beauty founder said.

“Besides that little cry session, I’m totally fine,” Kim added. “I really am. I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call. I’m like, ‘Guys, thank God that was me. I’m very mentally strong and that would have f–ked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.’”

