In the meme shared around the world, a man is seen dramatically falling down the stairs at the Met Gala. Keep scrolling to find out which celebrity fell down the stairs, the origin of the photo and more.

Who Fell Down the Stairs at the Met Gala?

During the 2015 event, a photo of a man dressed in all white tumbling down the stairs at the Met Gala began circulating online. While the man’s face is not visible, social media users quickly identified him as Jason Derulo.

The photo soon went viral, though Jason took to Twitter as the New York City event was happening to set the record straight.

“Lmao I’m at rehearsal in L.A. Fuq y’all! Lol,” he wrote via Twitter at the time.

What Has Jason Derulo Said About Rumors He Fell Down the Stairs At the Met Gala?

Despite Jason insisting that he was not at the 2015 Met Gala, fans have continued to share the photo each year on the first Monday in May.

“[BREAKING] Jason Derulo falls down the stairs upon his arrival at the 2022,” one fan captioned the photo via Twitter in May 2022.

In 2018, the “Whatcha Say” singer recalled seeing the edited photo for the first time. “I just thought it was hilarious,” Jason told Punkee.com. “I didn’t fall down those stairs, but it was hilarious.”

Who Is the Man Falling Down the Stairs In the Photo?

While it’s been proven that the man in the photo is not Jason, the person’s real identity has never been revealed.

In fact, the actual spill down the stairs didn’t even take place at the Met Gala and was instead at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011.

Has Any Celebrity Ever Fallen Down the Stairs at the Met Gala?

Before the A-listers head into the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, they show off their looks while posing for photos on the stairs outside of the museum.

It’s likely that several of the attendees have tripped on the stairs over the years, though no star has taken a fall as dramatic as the one in the edited photo.