Who Is April Lampros? Former FIT Student Files Lawsuit Against Diddy

April Lampros has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of assaulting her, making her the sixth person to come forward since November 2023. ​Lampros filed a lawsuit on May 23, 2024, and claimed the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her while he was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Who Is April Lampros?

In legal documents obtained by In Touch, Lampros claimed that she met Combs in 1994. Lampros was a student at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology at the time. She alleged that the “Coming Home” rapper “promised to mentor her and help her by introducing her to music and fashion industry executives as well as assisting her with finding work” after she shared her dreams of working in the fashion industry.

April Lampros’ Allegations Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Lampros claimed “there were four terrifying sexual encounters” with Combs throughout the years, with the first allegedly occurring in 1995. The former FIT student claimed that Combs “had a terrible temper and often threatened to harm her if she failed to do what he said, if he witnessed her talking to other men, or if she failed to take his phone calls.” However, she alleged the Bad Boy Entertainment founder “did not want anyone to know he was seeing her because she is a white woman.”

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

During an event in 1995, the court documents state that Combs “forced himself on top of her” and “kissed her forcefully.” Lampros claimed that she attempted to turn her head to avoid Combs’ advances, but he “grabbed her face” and “continued to take off her clothes” before “raping” her.

Lampros alleged that three other sexual assaults occurred 1995, 1996 and toward the end of 2000. She claimed that Combs forced her to perform oral sex in a parking garage, forced Kim Porter to have sex with her before raping her and “violently grabbed her and forced himself onto her” when he showed up to her apartment. The last alleged incident occurred while Combs was in a relationship with Lopez, which was mentioned in the court filing.

April Lampros Alleged Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Recorded Them Having Sex

Lampros also claimed that Combs recorded the two of them having sex and attempted to distribute the recording. The documents state that while Lampros was attending a function, “a gentleman informed the man Ms. Lampros was dating that he should reconsider dating her because he personally saw a video of her and Sean Combs having sex.” Lampros claimed she wasn’t aware she was being recorded.

Reps for Combs did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.