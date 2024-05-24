Diddy Accused of Assaulting April Lampros While Dating J. Lo

A woman named April Lampros ​filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs and accused the Bad Boy Entertainment founder of assaulting her while he was dating Jennifer Lopez.

In legal documents obtained by In Touch, Lampros, 51, ​claimed “there were four terrifying sexual encounters” throughout the years that she was in contact with Combs, 54. Lampros alleged that Combs “had a terrible temper and often threatened to harm her if she failed to do what he said, if he witnessed her talking to other men, or if she failed to take his phone calls.”

The former Fashion Institute of Technology student ​claimed that she and Combs met in 1994, shortly after the birth of his son Justin Dior Combs. Lampros allegedly shared her dreams of working in the fashion industry ​and Combs “promised to mentor her and help her by introducing her to music and fashion industry executives as well as assisting her with finding work.”

The court documents state that Combs went on to “love bomb” Lampros and even invited her to a Father’s Day celebration. However, Lampros ​claimed that she wasn’t allowed to discuss her relationship with Combs because “he did not want anyone to know he was seeing her because she is a white woman.”

Combs allegedly pressured Lampos into drinking during an event in 1995 and she left the bar with the “All About the Benjamins” artist. When they arrived at the Millennium Hotel, the court documents state that Combs “forced himself on top of her” and “kissed her forcefully.” When Lampros tried to turn her head, Combs allegedly “grabbed her face” and “continued to take off her clothes.” Lampros claimed that Combs then “raped” her before she passed out.

A second sexual assault allegedly occurred a few months later in 1995 and Lampros claimed that Combs forced her to perform oral sex in a parking garage. The documents add that in 1996, Combs allegedly forced Lampros to take the drug ecstacy. Lampros ​claimed that Combs “demanded Kim Porter to have sexual intercourse” with her while he “sat close by, masturbating for some time before pushing Kim Porter off” and began “raping her” himself.

Ricky Vigil / Getty Images

The documents state that Lampros ​claimed the fourth sexual assault occurred “in or about the end of 2000 towards the beginning of 2001.” At this time, Combs was dating Lopez, 54, after they had met on the set of a music video for her song “If You Had My Love.” Lampros alleged that the “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems” rapper showed up at her apartment where he began “dropping hints about them having sex,” but she rejected his advances. Lampros then claimed that Combs “violently grabbed her and forced himself onto her” before she fought him off and asked him to leave.

Lampros is the sixth person to file a lawsuit accusing the rapper of sexual assault since November 2023. On November 16, 2023, Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of sexually assaulting and sex trafficking her throughout their decades-long relationship. The “I’ll Be Missing You” artist denied all allegations and they settled out of court in less than 24 hours.

Following Ventura’s claims, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Liz Gardner, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Crystal McKinney and an unnamed woman also filed suits against Combs, claiming they were also sexually assaulted.

Combs denied the ​previous allegations and released a statement on December 6, 2023.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs stated. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”