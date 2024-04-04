Jennifer Lopez ‘Horrified’ by Accusations Against Ex Diddy

Things went from bad to worse for Sean “Diddy” Combs on March 25. Already facing multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of crimes going back decades — including drug trafficking, rape, sexual misconduct and human trafficking — the rapper had his mansions in Miami and LA raided by Homeland Security agents in connection to an investigation by federal authorities in New York.

Aaron Dyer, a lawyer for Diddy, called the shocking searches a “witch hunt” based on “meritless” claims. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he noted of the suits. “Mr.Combs is innocent.”

But it still has fans questioning what his most famous ex, Jennifer Lopez, really went through when the pair dated from 1999 to 2001.

“J. Lo is horrified by all of the accusations,” an insider exclusively shares with In Touch. “She and Diddy had talked about marriage at one point, but she left him for a reason. Now people want to know why and what she saw.”

Currently married to Ben Affleck, 51, Jennifer, 54, looks back on those Diddy days and “shudders,” says the insider. “She doesn’t want to be associated with him at all anymore.”

It won’t be easy to sidestep the mounting drama, though. In one of the ongoing legal cases, plaintiff Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a producer who alleges he was sexually assaulted by Diddy, 54, actually mentions J. Lo by name in relation to a 1999 club shooting. Though both she and Diddy were arrested at the time, charges against her were dropped and Diddy was acquitted. However, Lil Rod now claims Diddy confessed to him that he’d been the shooter and Jennifer had carried the gun.

“There were many wild moments with Diddy, and it gives J. Lo the creeps to think that she was with him for so long,” shares the insider, noting that the superstar has previously spoken about him being unfaithful. “She wasn’t happy in the relationship.”

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

So why stay with him? She was reportedly scared to leave. Diddy received multiple death threats during their romance, with several mentioning J. Lo as well, and she supposedly remained by his side, despite feeling discontent, in exchange for a guarantee of “personal security.”

Some people wonder if there’s an even darker tale to tell — suggesting Jennifer was alluding to Diddy when she recently spoke about being “manhandled” in a previous relationship. While the singer hasn’t shared who the ex was, she did make it clear the abuse happened later in life.

“Jen’s the first to admit she has made some very bad decisions,” says the insider. “She looks at her life today, with Ben, and is super grateful.”