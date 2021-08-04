Amanda Knox was overjoyed to share the news that she is expecting a rainbow baby with husband Christopher Robinson one month after announcing they suffered a miscarriage. The criminal justice activist and her spouse have been married since December 2018, and in 2020, they had a second wedding ceremony. Keep reading to learn more about the couple’s sweet and conventional love story.

How Did Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson Meet?

The now-married pair first crossed paths at a book launch party and felt an instant connection to each other. They moved in together in August 2016, and soon after, she made her Instagram account public in 2017.

Her going public was a conscious decision to allow the world a look inside her private life after being acquitted of the murder of former roommate Meredith Kercher in 2015, a death that resulted in her spending four years in an Italian prison.

“I just wanted to have what every other person around me had, the freedom to shout into the wind and say, ‘Here I am!’ The freedom to strike up an unexpected conversation with a friendly digital stranger,” Knox later shared about her decision to reemerge into the public eye in 2019.

Robinson and Knox got married on December 7, 2018, and exchanged their vows yet again in a second ceremony held in early 2020.

Prior to her romance with Robinson, Knox was briefly engaged to Seattle musician and her childhood friend, Colin Sutherland, in 2015.

What Does Christopher Robinson Do for a Living?

He is a poet and author of the books War of the Encyclopaedists: A Novel and Deliver Us. Robinson and Knox also collaborate together on the podcast “Labyrinths,” in which they take a deeper look into stories of getting “lost and found again through compassionate interviews.”

The couple announced news of their rainbow baby during the August 4 episode.

“We’ve been recording audio of our own experience since day one. Stay tuned for our next mini-series, 280 days, where we take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth,” the Waiting to Be Heard author gushed about her pregnancy.

Does Christopher Robinson Have Social Media?

Knox’s husband does have an active social media account, which he posts to every so often. She also shares photos of them spending time together regularly and gushes over the love she has for him, captioning a May 2021 snap, “Swoon!”