Amanda Knox is calling out Matt Damon‘s new movie Stillwater.

The 34-year-old journalist slammed those involved in the film that “profits off my name, face and story without my consent,” she tweeted on Thursday, July 29.

“This new film by director Tom McCarthy, starring Matt Damon, is ‘loosely based’ or ‘directly inspired by’ the ‘Amanda Knox saga,’ as Vanity Fair put it in a for-profit article promoting a for-profit film, neither of which I am affiliated with,” she began her lengthy message. “I want to pause right here on that phrase: ‘the Amanda Knox saga.’ What does that refer to? Does it refer to anything I did? No. It refers to the events that resulted from the murder of Meredith Kercher by a burglar named Rudy Guede. It refers to the shoddy police work, prosecutorial tunnel vision and refusal to admit their mistakes that led the Italian authorities to wrongfully convict me, twice.” In Touch reached out to Damon for comment.

Knox made headlines after she was wrongfully convicted for the murder of the fellow exchange student in 2007. She then spent the next eight years fighting for her freedom, until she was acquitted in 2015.’

Stillwater, meanwhile, which premiered at the Cannes film festival in July, follows Damon as Bill Baker, a construction worker from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille in France after his daughter (played by Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned for murdering her lover.

In an interview with The Observer, McCarthy defended his “inspiration” behind the story. “Many, many years ago — 10, 12 years ago now — following that Amanda Knox case, I thought it was a fascinatingly tragic case. But what really struck me was this idea of a relationship, or the situation of the young woman being in prison, and I started thinking, Wow, what’s the story around that?“

He continued, “There was enough written and said about that story. I didn’t want to address that in any real way, but I was really loving the idea, or just fascinated by the idea is a better way of saying this, of a young American woman being in prison abroad for a crime she may or may not have committed. And then I quickly started focusing on the relationship between her and her father, which was fictionalized,” he explained. “This strange relationship between father-daughter in this extraordinary setting. What a great jumping-off point for a story.”