Amanda Knox is pregnant and expecting a child with husband Christopher Robinson one month after suffering a miscarriage, she announced on Wednesday, August 4.

“That’s right, we’re pregnant, and we’ve been recording audio of our own experience since day one,” the Seattle native, 34, said on her “Labyrinths” podcast. “Stay tuned for our next mini-series, 280 days, where we take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth.”

Serena Campanini/Shutterstock

Knox infamously made headlines after she was wrongfully convicted and then acquitted in the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2007.

The podcast host has been very open about her and Christopher’s struggle to get pregnant.

“We thought it was a straight line from unprotected sex to baby,” she explained about conceiving with her husband, whom she married in 2018. “I thought I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy and have it not come to fruition, not through choice, felt like a betrayal.”

Knox miscarried her last pregnancy at six weeks. “It was abdominal pain like I have not experienced before. I was shaking,” she said about the devastating situation. “We sat with the miscarriage for a while trying and failing to be OK. It didn’t have a heartbeat.”

She was concerned about all the possible causes that would lead to her struggling with infertility. “Do I have bad eggs? Am I too old? Did something happen to me while I was in Italy?” she said in reference to returning to the European country in June 2019 for the first time since her wrongful conviction nearly 10 years prior.

“As soon as I learned it wasn’t alive, I tried to divorce those two ideas in my head, that was not my baby, it doesn’t have a name,” she continued. “You remain haunted by the life that never was.”

Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were released from prison in 2011 following an appeal against their conviction following the death of Kercher. The late U.K. native moved in 2007 to the city of Perugia in Italy to study at the university but was murdered two months later.

In January 2019, the European Human Rights Court ordered the country of Italy to pay Knox $20,000 in damages, legal costs, and other expenses. The court determined that the Italian police failed to protect her rights and provide her both an attorney and a translator turning a 2007 interrogation, USA Today reported at the time.

Rudy Guede, a drifter, was tried separately in October 2008 and was found guilty of the sexual assault and murder of Kercher. He received partial release from prison in 2017 to attend school. In 2020, Guede was granted permission by an Italian court to finish the rest of his sentence, which is set to end in 2022, with community service.