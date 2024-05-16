Justin Bieber is sporting a spanking-new hairline, and medical experts believe it didn’t come naturally.

According to cosmetic surgeons who compared photos of the 30-year-old hitmaker from 2021 and 2022 to a more recent picture, there is little doubt the Biebs put down cash to plant hair in his head.

“In the before photos, he’s displaying classic male pattern baldness,” notes Manhattan-based cosmetic cutter Dr. Yoel Shahar. “The angle of the hair goes deep and backward on the sides, and in the recent photo, his hairline looks more forward and is not at as sharp an angle. From one side to another, it looks almost horizontal. That sort of effect always comes from hair transplantation.”

Dr. Nicholas Jones, an Atlanta-based cosmetic surgeon, agrees, saying Justin’s hairline has undergone a “dramatic change” and “seemingly swift and complete” transformation.

“Follicular unit extraction (FUE) can achieve very natural-looking results,” Jones explains. “In FUE, individual hair follicles are extracted from a donor area on the scalp and transplanted to the thinning areas.”

Jones adds, “This can create a denser, more defined hairline, which could explain the uniformity we’re seeing in Justin’s case. Natural hairlines are slightly irregular, and some areas grow more than others.”

Sources exclusively tell In Touch the “What Do You Mean” singer had been self-conscious about his thinning locks for years before deciding to do something about it.

“He’s thinks of himself as this boyishly handsome guy,” says an insider. “And the image in the mirror started to look a little different from that idea of himself.”