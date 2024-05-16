Did he say, “Let’s Spend the Night Together”? A source exclusively tells In Touch that back in 2010, Eva Mendes had a fling with none other than Mick Jagger! “Eva and Mick’s crazy schedules only allowed them to be together for two or three days,” says the insider. “But they definitely made the most of their time together and never left Mick’s NYC hotel suite.”

Both were newly single. The Other Guys actress, 50, had split from her longtime boyfriend, producer George Augusto, and the Rolling Stone, 80, was on a break from designer L’Wren Scott, who died in 2014. “It was a crazy period for Eva,” the insider admits. “She was on a tear, going to lots of events and meeting tons of people.”

Of course, in 2011 Eva began dating her The Place Beyond the Pines costar Ryan Gosling and the couple now have two daughters. “Eva’s real goal was always to settle down and become a mom,” notes the insider. “It wasn’t until she met Ryan that she was able to finally make that happen.

The couple turned their onscreen family into a reality when they privately welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda Amada, on September 12, 2014. Amada Lee joined the family two years later on April 29.

The ​Barbie star and Eva have raised their daughters completely out of the public eye, which has become their main priority. The Cleaner star gave a rare comment about their family dynamic in March, revealing the “nonverbal agreement” she and Ryan made.

“It was, like, a no brainer. I’m so lucky. And I was like, ‘If I can have this time with my children …’ And I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” Eva explained during an appearance on the Today show. “It was almost just like a nonverbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here.’”

Eva and Ryan have been on the same page about their relationship since the beginning. In 2019, Eva reflected on the 2012 Toronto Film Festival, where she and Ryan had to put their romance on pause and go back to business. The pair attended with their ​The Place Beyond the Pines costars for the premiere of the film.

“Oh my God, that’s so old. That’s literally me going, ‘I’m not in love with him. What? I’m not in love.’ ‘Cause we were trying to be very professional,” the Hitch actress told Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s daytime talk show. “Oh my God, that’s so old. That’s literally me going, ‘I’m not in love with him. What? I’m not in love.’ ‘Cause we were trying to be very professional,” Mendes admitted, gushing, “Look at him though.”