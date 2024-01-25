Sofia Richie has carved out a name for herself in the modeling industry, but she’s no stranger to fame. Her parents, Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, are two well-known figures in the entertainment industry.

Who Is Sofia Richie’s Dad Lionel Richie?

Lionel, a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, rose to fame in the 1970s with the Motown group The Commodores. He launched his solo career in the ‘80s. Lionel’s biggest hits include “Endless Love” with Diana Ross, “All Night Long,” “Truly,” “Hello,” and “Say You, Say Me.”

In addition to singing and songwriting, Lionel is a record producer and TV personality. He’s been a judge on American Idol since the revival series began in 2018, with his sixth season set to air in February 2024.

Though Sofia did not follow in her father’s footsteps as a professional singer, she did reveal in 2018 that she took singing lessons for years and played piano with Lionel in her childhood. However, the musical path ultimately didn’t feel like the right fit for her.

Lionel married his college sweetheart, Brenda Harvey, in 1975. They adopted Nicole Richie, the daughter of a member of Lionel’s band, when Nicole was 9 years old. Lionel and Brenda got divorced in 1993 after 18 years of marriage, although he didn’t stay single for long. Enter Sofia’s mom, Diane.

Who Is Sofia Richie’s Mom Diane Alexander?

Lionel married fashion designer Diane Alexander in December 1995. They welcomed son Miles Brockman Richie in May 1994, followed by Sofia in August 1998. The couple got divorced in 2004. Sofia remained close with both Lionel and Diane, but she spent much of her childhood living with her mom.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Diane, a Los Angeles native, rose to fame for her luxury fashion brand, Diane Alexander Designs, which featured bold yet elegant and timeless pieces. In addition to her work in the fashion industry, Diane has dabbled in acting, having starred in films like Forget Paris and Lake Girls.

Sofia Richie Shared Her Thoughts on Being a ‘Nepo Baby’

In a September 2023 interview with Town & Country, Sofia opened up about the “nepo baby” label she gained from having two famous parents and how it affected her as she found her own “place in the world.”

“I think everyone wants to be like their parents when they’re growing up, and I admired my dad so much, and that drove me down a music path for a moment,” the model and social media personality said. “But it didn’t feel right for me. And then everyone told me, ‘You should be an actor!’ I tried that for a period, but that wasn’t me either. I didn’t have the experience, and I didn’t want to be one of those kid celebrities that got the role because my dad is who he is. So I was like, ‘You know what? I know I’m not cut out for this. Let me just be myself.’”

Sofia Richie Announced She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 1

Lionel and Diane have a grandchild on the way! Sofia announced on January 25, 2024, that she was expecting baby No. 1, a girl, with husband Elliot Grainge, whom she married in April 2023.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” Sofia told Vogue while confirming that she was pregnant. She showed off her baby bump in a maternity shoot with the publication.

Sharing her husband’s reaction to finding out they were having a girl, Sofia said, “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He is very sensitive.”