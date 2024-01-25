Sofia Richie might be the daughter of Lionel Richie, though she has made a name for herself in her own right. In light of news that she’s expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, fans are now wondering what her net worth is, how she makes a living and more.

What Is Sofia Richie’s Net Worth?

The model has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Sofia Richie Make Money?

Sofia is best known for her work as a model. She made her modeling debut when she was featured in Teen Vogue at the age of 14. The California native went on to sign her first fashion contract with swimwear company Mary Grace Swim when she was 15.

Throughout her career, Sofia has been featured in Who What Wear, Elle, Seventeen and Vanity Fair. Meanwhile, she’s been featured in ads for companies such as Adidas, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and PrettyLittleThing.

How Else Does Sofia Richie Make Money?

In addition to modeling, Sofia has applied her fashion skills as a designer. In July 2019, she teamed up with Frankie’s Bikinis to launch her own swimwear collection. Just months later, Sofia launched a clothing line called Sofia Richie x Missguided in September 2019. She didn’t stop there and released a collaboration titled Rolla’s x Sofia Richi” with denim brand Rolla Jeans in February 2020.

Sofia went into business with her sister, Nicole Richie, in May 2021 when they collaborated on a clothing line for Nicole’s lifestyle brand, House of Harlow 1960, called Sofia Richie x House of Harlow 1960.

Additionally, Sofia released a clothing collection with Macy’s brand Bar III in November 2021.

Another source of income for Sofia comes from partnering online with brands to promote their products on social media. She has worked with brands including Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Cotton On and Cheetos to share with her Instagram followers.

When Did Sofia Richie Marry Elliot Grainge?

Sofia and Elliot began dating in January 2021, while they got engaged in April 2022. One year after the proposal, the couple tied the knot in April 2023 during a ceremony in the French Riviera.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Is Sofia Richie Pregnant With Baby No. 1?

Sofia announced that she and Elliot are expecting their first child together in January 2023. She shared the news by revealing her baby bump during a photoshoot with Vogue..

“She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” Sofia told the outlet, revealing they’re expecting a daughter.

Sofia explained that they bought “two party poppers: one blue, one pink” for the gender reveal, while the doctor texted her assistant the baby’s sex.

“She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,” she recalled. “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”