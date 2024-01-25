Sofia Richie is pregnant! Less than one year after she married Elliot Grainge in France, the model announced that she’s expecting baby No. 1 on Thursday, January 25.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” Sofia, 25, told Vogue, confirming that she’s already several months along in the pregnancy. In addition to announcing her exciting news, Sofia did a stunning maternity shoot for the magazine, where she put her bare baby bump on display in a variety of different looks.

She also confirmed that she’s expecting a baby girl and said that her husband, 30, is so excited about the gender reveal. “I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters,” she explained. “It was really sweet. He is very sensitive.” The couple was “shocked” to find out they were having a daughter, as they were both certain the baby was going to be a boy.

Even though Sofia is thrilled to expand her family, she also admitted that it’s been “really scary” to go through her first pregnancy, which is why she waited so long to publicly share the news. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take,” she shared. “For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Sofia, whose wedding style and decor went viral on social media in 2023, said that she can’t wait to start showing off her baby bump now that she’s announced her pregnancy. “I have so many ideas,” she gushed. “I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.” Until this point, she was covering up her bump in baggy clothes and sweats while out in public.

It’s been quite a whirlwind for Sofia and Elliot, who started dating at the beginning of 2021 and got engaged in April 2022. Their star-studded wedding took place one year after that, with Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, sister, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton and more celebrities in attendance.

While Sofia’s relationship with the music executive was platonic before it turned into something more, she previously admitted that there was a moment when the feelings changed. “When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling,” she gushed. “It was a feeling of safety. It was the feeling of being really appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband.”