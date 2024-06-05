Fans are wondering what happened to Seana Collins after she appeared on My 600-Lb. Life season 8 in 2020, including if she has been able to lose any weight.

Where Is Seana Collins Today?

Seana appears to have left the spotlight after her time on the TLC reality show. She has a Facebook page with no entries other than an update of her profile page in September 2023, which showed her face looking noticeably slimmer than when she appeared on My 600-Lb. Life. Seana does not have an Instagram account.

How Was Seana Collins Introduced to Viewers on ‘My 600-Lb. Life’?

She was one of the show’s youngest stars, appearing at the age of 22 while living at home with her mother in Kansas City, Missouri.

Seana weighed 659 pounds when she met with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for the first time. She said she had been heavy all of her life and when he asked her if she tried to lose weight, Seana replied, “Yeah, but I just don’t stay on the diets usually, honestly.”

When asked why, she responded, “I eat too much or I eat too little,” although Dr. Now bluntly told her the latter did not appear to be her problem.

“I’m hoping if I can lose like Dr. Now tells me to lose and I can move down to Texas, that he’ll tell me I can do his program,” she explained about her goals for the show in a confessional.

Sadly, Seana was not one of the show’s success stories. Dr. Nowzaradan instructed her to lose 80 pounds, and she only managed to lose one pound when she returned to Texas to meet with him.

TLC/YouTube

Several months later, Seana managed to lose 36 pounds, but Dr. Now reminded her that the goal was 80 pounds and gave her one more chance, also asking her to get therapy for past trauma issues, including addiction, being bullied and eating to cope with her pain.

Dr. Now tried to set her up in a group home, feeling it would be beneficial towards her weight loss goals, but she didn’t take him up on the offer.

“I know it’s very hard when you are alone, but you need to decide if you want to change your situation and live, or if you want to continue on this path you are on,” he told her.

During Seana’s last weigh-in with Dr. Now, she tipped the scales at 661 pounds, two pounds more than when she first saw him. He said there was no way she could be a candidate for surgery but said that he would take her back as a patient if she managed to lose 50 pounds. While Seana said she would continue to try to lose weight, it remains unclear if she did.

How Did Being Overweight Affect Seana’s Living Situation?

“Everyday of my life feels like it’s harder than the last and that things just keep getting worse for me because of my size,” Seana told viewers on the show.

“I’m so tired of it and all the pain. I don’t want to live this way because I hate this body,” she continued. “It’s hard to walk. It’s hard to be able to stand for more than two minutes at a time… I’m losing my ability to move and do things.”