Before Rose Hanbury made headlines for her alleged affair with Prince William, she was close friends with Princess Kate Middleton. However, it turns out that Rose’s connections with the royal family go back much farther than her friendship with Kate. How is Rose connected to William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II?

How Is Rose Hanbury Related to Queen Elizabeth?

Rose’s grandmother Lady Elizabeth Lambart was once close with Elizabeth and even served as one of her bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947.

When Did Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton Become Friends?

It’s not clear exactly when Kate and Rose met or how long they have known each other, though Rose’s connection to the royal family may have led to their introduction. She was close with Kate for many years, and even attended her royal wedding to William with her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, on April 29, 2011.

The couples likely began spending more time together when Elizabeth gave Kate and William Anmer Hall in Norfolk following their wedding, which is close to Rose and David’s country estate. It’s been reported that the couples spent plenty of time together and even organized playdates for their children.

Are Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton Still Friends?

Rumors began to swirl in May 2019 that Kate and Rose had a falling out. “It is well known that Kate and Rose have had a terrible falling out. They used to be close but that is not the case any more,” a source previously alleged to The Sun. “William wants to play peacemaker so the two couples can remain friends, given they live so close to each other and share many mutual friends.”

The insider added that Kate made it clear she no longer wanted “to see [Rose and David] any more” and asked “William to phase them out, despite their social status.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chris Levine

Did Prince William Cheat on Kate Middleton With Rose Hanbury?

Neither Kate nor Rose publicly commented on their rumored feud, though the speculation escalated when it was reported that William and Rose allegedly had an affair. Similar to the feud rumors, no one involved in the love triangle publicly commented on the matter.

Three years passed before the rumors recirculated online for a second time. Celeb gossip account Deux Moi shared an anonymous tip from a source that claimed an unnamed royal’s infidelity wasn’t surprising to their inner circle in 2022. “This British royal’s extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English artisto set and is the talk of every party and news desk [sic],” the message read. “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love of pegging, which the wife is far too old fashioned to engage in.”

The royal family members once again chose to not publicly address the allegations. However, Rose seemingly commented on the matter via her lawyers, who reportedly told Business Insider, “The rumors are completely false.”