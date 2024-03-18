rare photos of rose hanbury amid prince william rumors

Rumors of an alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, have resurfaced amid concerns for Kate Middleton following her January 16, 2024, abdominal surgery. The former model has attended a number of the same events as the royal couple over the years and was even photographed chatting up the duo at a 2016 gathering.

However, in 2019, it was reported that Kate and Rose had a falling out, which is what first sparked rumors that Prince William had cheated on his wife with her longtime friend. Since then, Rose and Kate have not been photographed together, and the palace has never commented on the affair rumors. Rose, meanwhile, reportedly commented through her legal team, telling Business Insider, “The rumors are completely false.”