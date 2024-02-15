Nearly a decade after Rachel Dolezal made headlines for being exposed as white after posing for years as a Black woman, she’s back in the news again. She’s changed her name, her profession and just got fired from her job for a shocking reason.

What Was Rachel Dolezal’s Race Scandal?

​Prior to 2015, Rachel lived her life as a Black woman and was head of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington, office. It was eventually revealed she was ​actually born to white parents. She had gone to great lengths to present as Black, from darkening her skin to getting a perm and braiding her hair. Rachel was forced to resign from her position in 2015 when it was discovered she wasn’t African American and ​she lost her African studies teaching job at Eastern Washington University.

Rather than apologizing for cultural appropriation, Rachel claimed she was “trans racial,” as she ​said she identified as Black, despite being born white.

“For me, how I feel is more powerful than how I was born. I mean that not in the sense of having some easy way out. This has been a lifelong journey. This is not something that I cash in, cash out, change up, do at a convenience level or to freak people out or to make people happy,” she told The Guardian in December 2015. “If somebody asked me how I identify, I identify as Black Nothing about whiteness describes who I am.”

What Is Rachel Dolezal’s New Name?

Rachel started going by the name Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016 and had it legally changed the following year. The moniker has Nigerian origins, as Nkechi is short for Nkechinyere, the Igbo word for “what God has given” or “gift of God” in Nigeria, the New York Daily News reported at the time. Her last name also has African origins, with Diallo meaning “bold.”

Why Did Rachel Dolezal Get Fired From Her Job?

In February 2024, it was revealed that Rachel had been working for the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Arizona, but had been fired for having an OnlyFans account, which she promoted on her Instagram page. The school district determined that this violated their policies on social media.

Rachel began working as a part-time after school extended day instructor in the district’s community schools program starting in August 2023.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts (Tuesday) afternoon,” Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of community relations, told local TV station News 4 Tucson on February 13, 2024.

“Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District,” Julie added. One of the district’s social media rules says employees can’t communicate in an unprofessional manner that would “significantly and adversely impact the employee’s work-related reputation.”

In addition to a link to her onlyfans, Rachel’s Instagram page also has links to her art, her “Peripheries” podcast, her 2017 memoir, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World and 2018 Netflix documentary, The Rachel Divide.

Rachel charges fans $9.99 a month on only and recent videos have included her stripping out of a dress, as well as using a sex toy. Other videos show Rachel self-pleasuring, as well as sharing explicit images of herself.