Madelyn “Mady” Gosselin and her twin sister Cara, along with sextuplet siblings Alexis, Hannah, Aedan, Collin, Leah and Joel, grew up in the spotlight on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 (later known as Kate Plus 8). The series followed now ex-spouses Jon and Kate Gosselin as they raised their eight children in Pennsylvania. Though Kate Plus 8 ended in 2017, the Gosselin family has remained in the public eye as drama unfolds between them. Mady has been particularly vocal amid her estrangement from two of her siblings and her father. Keep scrolling to see where she is now.

How Old Is Mady Gosselin?

Mady and Cara are the two oldest siblings of the Gosselin family, born on October 8, 2000. The twins turn 23 years old in 2023.

Where Does Mady Gosselin Live?

Both Mady and Cara attended college in New York for four years — Cara at Fordham University and Mady at Syracuse University. However, on breaks from school, Mady and Cara lived with Kate in Troutman, North Carolina, where Kate relocated with Alexis, Aedan, Leah and Joel in 2021. It’s unclear if the twins plan to move back to North Carolina or stay in New York following their graduations.

What Is Mady Gosselin Doing Now?

Mady graduated from Syracuse with a “B.A. in English Textual Studies, Film & Screen Studies and a minor in Art History” in May 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before her college career ended, Mady landed a job as a Community and Customer Service Junior Associate at Bubble Skincare in New York City. Her work includes managing “community conversations” on Bubble’s social media accounts, as well as copywriting and editing.

In addition to her job at Bubble, Mady is a freelance content creator on TikTok, with brand partnerships including OLIPOP, Prime Student and more.

Does Mady Gosselin Talk to Her Dad and Siblings?

Jon and Kate finalized their very publicized and messy divorce in 2009. Their split was surrounded by rumors of Jon’s infidelity. Though Jon denied cheating on Kate, he did allege that she verbally abused him throughout their relationship. Meanwhile, Kate has accused Jon of abusing Collin, which Jon has denied.

Kate initially got custody of all eight children amid the divorce. However, in October 2018, Jon and his attorney filed paperwork to get custody of Collin after his release from Fairmount Behavioral Health System psychiatric hospital. Jon was awarded custody of Collin two months later when Kate failed to appear at the court hearing. The father also gained custody of Hannah, who had been living with Jon since that May.

The Gosselin family has been divided ever since. Jon, Collin, and Hannah have continued to make abuse claims against Kate, most recently in their July 2023 interview on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s. Jon has claimed that most of his children, including Mady, haven’t spoken to him in years. He believes this is a result of Kate keeping his kids from him, but Mady has denied the claim.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady told People in 2016. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

Mady also fired back against Collin after the Vice TV interview.

“I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year),” Mady alleged on her Instagram Stories. “Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based [on] their racial identity, gender identity or religious beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love and acceptance are core values in life, and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private.”